SZA Finally Blesses Starving Fans With "SOS Deluxe: Lana"

BYZachary Horvath31 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
szasza
It's felt like the longest two years ever, but the wait is over.

After over a year of teasing and promising, on top of an additional mixing delay, SZA's SOS Deluxe: LANA is here. The initial 23-song effort was chockful of instant hits. "Snooze," "Good Days," "Kill Bill," the list goes on. Leading up to today, SZA made it clear what her intentions were for this bonus version. "I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place." She continued, "I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s shit that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get."

You can definitely hear SZA sounding freer and enjoying life. For example, on "Diamond Boy," she's talking about how crazy she is about this guy. On SOS there were a lot more tracks about having a disdain for relationships, with breakup anthems peppered throughout ("Kill Bill" a perfect example). But there are still some thematic carryovers. "Drive," one of the big teasers, finds SZA struggling with staying on track with her goals due to outside distractions. It makes sense why there's a mixture though. After all, she did say "piece by piece" her "music is shifting." Check out SOS Deluxe: LANA with the links below.

Read More: The Weeknd's Music-Based Film With Jenna Ortega & Barry Keoghan Gets Release Date

SOS Deluxe: Lana - SZA

SOS Deluxe: LANA Tracklist:

  1. No More Hiding
  2. What Do I Do
  3. 30 For 30 (with Kendrick Lamar)
  4. Diamond Boy
  5. BMF
  6. Scorsese Baby Daddy
  7. Love Me 4 Me
  8. Chill Baby
  9. My Turn
  10. Crybaby
  11. Kitchen
  12. Get Behind Me (Interlude)
  13. Drive
  14. Another Life
  15. Saturn
  16. SOS
  17. Kill Bill
  18. Seek & Destroy
  19. Low
  20. Love Language
  21. Blind
  22. Used (feat. Don Toliver)
  23. Snooze
  24. Notice Me
  25. Gone Girl
  26. Smoking on my Ex Pack
  27. Ghost in the Machine (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
  28. F2F
  29. Nobody Gets Me
  30. Conceited
  31. Special
  32. Too Late
  33. Far
  34. Shirt
  35. Open Arms (feat. Travis Scott)
  36. I Hate U
  37. Good Days
  38. Forgiveless (feat. Ol' Dirty Bastard)

Read More: Joe Budden Reacts To Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Talking Out Super Bowl Controversy

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...