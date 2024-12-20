SZA Finally Blesses Starving Fans With "SOS Deluxe: Lana"

It's felt like the longest two years ever, but the wait is over.

You can definitely hear SZA sounding freer and enjoying life. For example, on "Diamond Boy," she's talking about how crazy she is about this guy. On SOS there were a lot more tracks about having a disdain for relationships, with breakup anthems peppered throughout ("Kill Bill" a perfect example). But there are still some thematic carryovers. "Drive," one of the big teasers, finds SZA struggling with staying on track with her goals due to outside distractions. It makes sense why there's a mixture though. After all, she did say "piece by piece" her "music is shifting." Check out SOS Deluxe: LANA with the links below.

After over a year of teasing and promising, on top of an additional mixing delay , SZA 's SOS Deluxe: LANA is here. The initial 23-song effort was chockful of instant hits. "Snooze," "Good Days," "Kill Bill," the list goes on. Leading up to today, SZA made it clear what her intentions were for this bonus version. "I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place." She continued, "I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s shit that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get."

