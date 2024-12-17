Ben Stiller Helps SZA Unveil Release Date For "LANA (SOS Deluxe)"

The duo we didn't know we needed.

SZA has been teasing the release of LANA (SOS Deluxe) since 2023. The singer has confirmed plans to give fans an extended version of her acclaimed second album, but has failed to give much in the way of info or song titles. SZA has made good on her promise to get it out before 2025. SZA unveiled a release date for LANA (SOS Deluxe) on Monday, and it was done in a very unexpected fashion. Instead of giving fans a SZA-centric album trailer, the singer decided to call in beloved actor/director Ben Stiller to help her out.

The trailer for LANA (SOS Deluxe) sees Ben Stiller driving and singing to an unreleased SZA song. A song that will presumably make the tracklist for the new album. The entertainer leans into his comedy side and gives an impassioned performance of the song, titled "Drive." SZA uploaded the trailer to her social media accounts, along with a release date of December 20. This is the second trailer released in as many weeks. Shortly before Stiller got behind the wheel, SZA dropped a promo in which she walks through the woods and uses the restroom before exiting the frame.

SZA's Deluxe Album Will Drop On December 20

Ben Stiller might seem like a random choice for a SZA collaborator. But those who follow the entertainer on Twitter he's interacted with the singer before. The "Snooze" hitmaker tweeted that she needed a new season of Stiller's TV show Severance sooner than later. "Was trying to be polite. But I really need a new season of Severance right the f*ck now," she wrote in May. The entertainer responded, writing "got it," and the shocked singer apologized.