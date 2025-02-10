SZA Adds More To "LANA" With Four More Songs

SZA isn't done with LANA yet. The chart-topping singer adds four more new songs to her latest project over the weekend. Among the new music are reworked versions of unreleased material that has circulated online for years. The tracks form a second deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning album SOS, now titled Lana. The updated collection includes "Joni" featuring Don Toliver, "Take You Down," "Open Arms (Just SZA)," and "PSA."

SZA had initially announced an expanded version of Lana for January 6, but the date passed without a release. When a fan called her “unprofessional” on social media, she fired back. “Cause sample clearances always happen within the preferred time frame lmao?” she wrote. “I shoulda NEVER tried to give y’all what u asked for. It wasn’t professional. It was KINDNESS AND A WILLINGNESS TO APPEASE u lunatics.”

With Lana now out and a massive stage at Super Bowl LIX, SZA continues to dominate both music and pop culture. The new songs arrive before SZA and Kendrick Lamar hit the road in April on the Grand National Tour. Presented by Live Nation, the tour will perform across the nation and Canada. The duo are expected to perform their hits "luther" and "All of the Lights" at the Super Bowl.

LANA (Deluxe) - SZA

Official Tracklist

01 No More Hiding

02 What Do I Do

03 30 for 30 (with Kendrick Lamar)

04 Diamond Boy (DTM)

05 BMF

06 Scorsese Baby Daddy

07 Love Me 4 Me

08 Chill Baby

09 My Turn

10 Crybaby

11 Kitchen

12 Get Behind Me (Interlude)

13 Drive

14 Another Life

15 Saturn

16 Joni feat. Don Toliver*

17 Take You Down*

18 Open Arms (just SZA)*