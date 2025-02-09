SZA Reveals How Kendrick Lamar Asked Her To Join Super Bowl Halftime Show

SZA recently sat down for an interview with Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis and Eddie Francis ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show guest slot in support of Kendrick Lamar's headlining performance. During the conversation, the LANA singer elaborated a little on how she got the approach from K.Dot. "Can you take us back to the now of getting that phone call? Or, I don't know if it was in person, but Kendrick asking you to perform with him at the Super Bowl halftime show. What was your reaction?" Nadeska asked her.

"Yeah, I didn't expect that at all," SZA responded. "I was on the Internet just like everybody else, being like, 'Oh, he about to eat that s**t,' like it is. And that's it, eat it down. And then, like, for someone to ask? I just knew that he wasn't going to ask me, 'cause that would be crazy. And he did, and I laughed. I was like... 'Okay.' It just was a matter of me being able to commit to that moment, because I just feel like he's so flawless. I've never seen a flaw in any performance or any offering that he's ever given. And I just want to be, you know, on par with that energy and just give as much as I can."

What Songs Will Kendrick Lamar & SZA Perform At The Super Bowl?

Beyond SZA, though, Kendrick Lamar has also done his part to promote their Super Bowl halftime show. He engaged in a couple of press opportunities as of late, including a brief two-part interview with Timothée Chalamet (inside his GNX, fittingly enough) and his own conversation with Nadeska Alexis and Ebro Darden for his NFL press conference ahead of today's extravaganza (Sunday, February 9).