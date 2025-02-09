Flavor Flav Hopes Kendrick Lamar Opens With His Favorite Song In Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 464 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Flavor Flav on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Flavor Flav request Kendrick Lamar perform this DAMN hit.

Flavor Flav hit the Super Bowl LIX Fanduel red-carpet on Saturday and shared his excitment for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Headlined by Kendrick Lamar, featuring SZA, Flav hopes the rap star will open up the set with "Humble," his favorite track. "I'm humble, just like him," says Flavor Flav when asked about his excitment, "And I hope that's what he opens up with." While the entertainer agreed with Kendrick Lamar opening with "Bad Blood," he is satisfied with whatever K.Dot decides. "That would be slammin' but whatever Kendrick Lamar do, I'm riding with him, that's my guy."

"Humble" is featured on Kendrick's fourth album, DAMN. While fans anticipate Kendrick Lamar will perform "Not Like Us," "Humble" is a track many believe have subliminal bars targeted at Drake. "Bad Blood" is a collaboration between Lamar and Taylor Swift. Swift's producer, Jack Antonoff, collaborated with Lamar on his latest album, GNX. Jack Antonoff is credited for producing "Euphoria," another Drake diss track by Kendrick Lamar. "Not Like Us," sweept the Grammys last weekend with Lamar winning five awards and marking the first diss track to do so.

More: Flavor Flav Claims NBC Kicked Him Out Of Rockefeller Tree Lighting

What Is Flavor Flav's Favorite Kendrick Lamar Song?

Kendrick Lamar will take center stage at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This marks his first time headlining the event, following his standout performance in the 2022 halftime show. Joining him is SZA, his longtime collaborator and one of R&B’s most influential voices. Their collaborations have delivered chart-topping hits, including "All the Stars.

At a recent press conference, Lamar emphasized his vision for the performance. "I've always been open about storytelling through my catalog and history of music," he said. "Bringing that to whatever stage I'm on has always been a passion." Lamar’s reputation is known instropective performances. The Super Bowl halftime show promises to be an unforgettable moment in music and sports.

More: LL Cool J And Flavor Flav Weigh In On Diddy's Arrest With Concern For His Children

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar Reveals What Inspired “GNX” 1116
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music NFL/Apple Music's New Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Super Bowl Ad Has Fans Convinced He Will Perform Drake Diss At Halftime 9.1K
DENMARK-POLITICS-MUSIC-FESTIVAL Music Kendrick Lamar Getting Ready For Super Bowl LIX With Casting Call 2.9K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Sports Kendrick Lamar Fans Debate What Songs He'll Perform At Super Bowl LIX 739