Flavor Flav Hopes Kendrick Lamar Opens With His Favorite Song In Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Flavor Flav hit the Super Bowl LIX Fanduel red-carpet on Saturday and shared his excitment for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Headlined by Kendrick Lamar, featuring SZA, Flav hopes the rap star will open up the set with "Humble," his favorite track. "I'm humble, just like him," says Flavor Flav when asked about his excitment, "And I hope that's what he opens up with." While the entertainer agreed with Kendrick Lamar opening with "Bad Blood," he is satisfied with whatever K.Dot decides. "That would be slammin' but whatever Kendrick Lamar do, I'm riding with him, that's my guy."

"Humble" is featured on Kendrick's fourth album, DAMN. While fans anticipate Kendrick Lamar will perform "Not Like Us," "Humble" is a track many believe have subliminal bars targeted at Drake. "Bad Blood" is a collaboration between Lamar and Taylor Swift. Swift's producer, Jack Antonoff, collaborated with Lamar on his latest album, GNX. Jack Antonoff is credited for producing "Euphoria," another Drake diss track by Kendrick Lamar. "Not Like Us," sweept the Grammys last weekend with Lamar winning five awards and marking the first diss track to do so.

What Is Flavor Flav's Favorite Kendrick Lamar Song?

Kendrick Lamar will take center stage at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This marks his first time headlining the event, following his standout performance in the 2022 halftime show. Joining him is SZA, his longtime collaborator and one of R&B’s most influential voices. Their collaborations have delivered chart-topping hits, including "All the Stars.