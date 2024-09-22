LL Cool J And Flavor Flav Weigh In On Diddy's Arrest With Concern For His Children

LL Cool J and Flavor Flav are the latest to comment.

LL Cool J and Flavor Flav both weighed in on the arrest of Diddy during an appearance at the Black Music Action Coalition gala in Los Angeles, earlier this week. Speaking with reporters at the Beverly Hilton, LL Cool J expressed his concern for Diddy's children while Flavor Flav explained that he had no interest in commenting on the situation.

“I feel for his children, the rest I can’t speak on, that’s what we’ve got a court system for. But I feel for his kids," LL Cool J said. As for Flavor Flav, he responded: “You know what, I’mma tell you, when anybody asks me my opinion on Diddy, you know what my opinion is? I have none. I ain’t got no answers for a Diddy question. None.”

LL Cool J Speaks With Reporters At The BMAC Gala

Authorities arrested Diddy on alleged sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York City, earlier this week. He's already pleaded not guilty to the charges but was unable to get out on bail as the state expressed concerns that he might contact witnesses. He currently resides at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial. At the jail, authorities have placed him on suicide watch, according to TMZ, but his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, says it's merely a routine measure for "new, high-profile inmates."

LL Cool J & Flavor Flav Discusses Diddy's Arrest