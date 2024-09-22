Katt Williams Believes Diddy Will "Snitch On Everybody"

The Diddy scandal continues to captivate much of pop culture for harrowing and disturbing reasons, although a lot of folks are making light of the whole alleged matter. One of these is Katt Williams, who fans called a "prophet" earlier this year when his remarks on the Bad Boy mogul's various accusations seemed to manifest every week through new allegations. Now, Katt's back with a bold claim: "Diddy about to snitch on everybody," he captioned a recent Instagram Story post. It included a clip of New Jack City in which Nino Brown accuses Kareem Akbar of ring-leading his crimes, but with Diddy and Jay-Z's faces imposed onto the actors.

Many other reactions to Diddy's federal arrest and indictment made similar claims and theories, but at the end of the day, we won't know until we see a trial. On that note, this might take a while considering his many other legal issues as of late, most of which he's trying to sweep under the rug while focusing on this larger case. For example, Sean Combs recently filed a motion to dismiss one of various sexual assault lawsuits against him due to its expired statute of limitations.

Katt Williams Predicts Diddy's Court Strategy

Meanwhile, other celebrities like LL COOL J and Flavor Flav are still reacting to the Diddy case. "I feel for his children. The rest I can’t speak on, that’s what we’ve got a court system for. But I feel for his kids," LL expressed at a Black Music Action Coalition gala. "You know what, I’ma tell you, when anybody asks me my opinion on Diddy, you know what my opinion is? I have none. I ain’t got no answers for a Diddy question. None," Flav added.

As for Katt Williams' previous comments about Diddy on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, he made it clear that he always kept his distance and rejected his offers to "party." Of course, it's important to note that the difference between a regular gathering and a "freak-off" is very distinct. Nevertheless, all of these reactions and snitching claims probably won't amount to much until we have a verdict.

