Katt Williams Fans Call Him A "Prophet" As Diddy Warnings Resurface

Showtime's Floyd "Money" Mayweather V. Andre Berto Fight
attends the 'High Stakes: Mayweather v. Berto' fight presented by Showtime at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Social media users are looking back on Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" interview.

For those who don't recall, Katt William went wildly viral a few months back for his interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. During the interview, the comedian made countless shocking claims about his celebrity peers, threw plenty of shade, and more. Today, a clip from his interview has resurfaced and is now going viral on Twitter/X. This is namely due to the footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie CNN released yesterday.

In the clip, Williams explains that for him, "race is not where the line is drawn" in response to backlash for speaking negatively about another Black man. "All of these big d*ck deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It's up for all of them, it don't matter if you Diddy or whoever you is... All lies will be exposed, that's all," he added.

Katt Williams Says "All Lies Will Be Exposed" In 2024 On Club Shay Shay

Countless social media users are now sharing the clip, with many labeling Williams a "prophet" for his apparent predictions. He's not the only one who's been raising red flags about the Bad Boy Records founder, however. Danity Kane performer Aubrey O'Day has also been a vocal critic of Diddy for years, claiming to have damning information. She was quick to address the newly surfaced footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie, taking to Twitter yesterday to weigh in.

"The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine," she told her followers. "I'll remind you that i haven't spoken on my personal experience yet either. Prayers up for all his victims." What do you think of social media users calling Katt Williams a "prophet" for what he said about Diddy during his viral Club Shay Shay interview? Do you agree with them or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

