Mike Epps Warns Katt Williams That "Club Shay Shay" Talk Is Dangerous

Epps suggested that a lot of the people that Williams spoke on or got in trouble with could take things to a much darker place.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
"I'm a Virgo" Premiere - Red Carpet

Mike Epps recently sat down with the All The Smoke crew for their latest podcast episode, and they obviously had a lot to discuss. For one, he said that he's never treated a woman 100% right, and he actually apologized for these comments to his wife shortly after in public fashion. Of course, they also got around to the topic of Katt Williams and all the drama surrounding comedian interviews, pop culture gossip, and all the ruckus that this seemed to bring about. The stand-up comic even warned Williams during this All The Smoke appearance that it's all fun and games until these celebrities might start considering more dark action.

"Comedians are dark people, man," Mike Epps said of Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay appearance. "We dark. Katt Williams, I pray for that brother, man. I pray for that brother because that's some serious s**t! The s**t that he did on that podcast? Man, we better hope all the people that he saying ain't no killers. 'Cause he ain't gon' know hit him. They got money, they know n***as. It just takes one of them to wake up in the morning to wake up and say, 'You know what? That's it.'"

Read More: Mike Epps Net Worth 2024: What Is The Comedian Worth?

Mike Epps' Warning To Katt Williams

"But then again, you know, a lot of those people that he said something about, they probably ain't bothered," co-host Stephen Jackson suggested to Mike Epps. "I mean, either way, man, you know what I mean?" Epps replied. "Everybody moves different, man. You know what I mean? And that's what I'm saying, that negativity sells like that." "Yeah, it's unfortunate," cohost Matt Barnes added. "People are drawn to that, to the negativity."

"They are!" Epps responded. "That's why I had to go shake Shannon's hand. Because I can't control these dudes out here that'll just go try to do something to him. Just to... It ain't even for me. N***as is all, 'Man, yeah, I'm riding for Mike.' N***a, you ain't riding for me, I don't even know you. You see what I'm saying?" For more news and the latest updates on Mike Epps, Katt Williams, and All The Smoke, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Claims Katt Williams Interview Made Him More Money Than Any Year Of His NFL Career

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 16, 2023Pop CultureMike Epps Hits Back At Shannon Sharpe And Gets The Opposite Reaction He Was Hoping For
2023 Coach Woodson Indianapolis Pairings Party Presented By BURN Lounge, A PGD Global ProductionPop CultureMike Epps Clowns Katt Williams, "Jealously" Jokes About His "Fake" Fendi Jacket
The Volume - Nightcap Live Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad OchocincoPop CultureShannon Sharpe Rips Mike Epps To Shreds For Spreading Rumor That Shannon Might Be Gay
The Volume - Nightcap Live Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad OchocincoPop CultureShannon Sharpe To Speak With Mike Epps On “Club Shay Shay,” Apologizes For Feud