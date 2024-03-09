Mike Epps Warns Katt Williams That "Club Shay Shay" Talk Is Dangerous

Mike Epps recently sat down with the All The Smoke crew for their latest podcast episode, and they obviously had a lot to discuss. For one, he said that he's never treated a woman 100% right, and he actually apologized for these comments to his wife shortly after in public fashion. Of course, they also got around to the topic of Katt Williams and all the drama surrounding comedian interviews, pop culture gossip, and all the ruckus that this seemed to bring about. The stand-up comic even warned Williams during this All The Smoke appearance that it's all fun and games until these celebrities might start considering more dark action.

"Comedians are dark people, man," Mike Epps said of Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay appearance. "We dark. Katt Williams, I pray for that brother, man. I pray for that brother because that's some serious s**t! The s**t that he did on that podcast? Man, we better hope all the people that he saying ain't no killers. 'Cause he ain't gon' know hit him. They got money, they know n***as. It just takes one of them to wake up in the morning to wake up and say, 'You know what? That's it.'"

Mike Epps' Warning To Katt Williams

"But then again, you know, a lot of those people that he said something about, they probably ain't bothered," co-host Stephen Jackson suggested to Mike Epps. "I mean, either way, man, you know what I mean?" Epps replied. "Everybody moves different, man. You know what I mean? And that's what I'm saying, that negativity sells like that." "Yeah, it's unfortunate," cohost Matt Barnes added. "People are drawn to that, to the negativity."

"They are!" Epps responded. "That's why I had to go shake Shannon's hand. Because I can't control these dudes out here that'll just go try to do something to him. Just to... It ain't even for me. N***as is all, 'Man, yeah, I'm riding for Mike.' N***a, you ain't riding for me, I don't even know you. You see what I'm saying?" For more news and the latest updates on Mike Epps, Katt Williams, and All The Smoke, keep checking in with HNHH.

