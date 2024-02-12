Mike Epps Hits Back At Shannon Sharpe And Gets The Opposite Reaction He Was Hoping For

Recently, Mike Epps went off on Shannon Sharpe for his interviews with Katt Williams and even Mo'Nique. However, the way he went about it, was homophobic and accusatory at the same time. "That n***a Shannon Sharpe called me trying to do an interview. I said ‘no Medea, I ain’t doing no interview with you’ – so you can sit across from me and look at my balls,” Epps said. “The n***a sh*t is called Shay Shay the n*gga is telling you. Put a wig on that motherf*cker and tell me if that ain’t motherf*cking Madea sister.”

Subsequently, Sharpe took to his podcast last night, where he had plenty to say about Epps. Overall, he made sure to let his feelings on the comedian be known. “Mention my name again, and I’m gonna put the DM … and I don’t like doing this. But you’re lying. I don’t care about all that other stuff. You can say I’m gay … I don’t care about that. ‘Cause I won’t chase a lie. But I won’t let you lie on my name," Sharpe said. “Say my name again, and I’m gonna release the DM. Because you’re lying. You said I reached out to you to come on Club Shay Shay, and you’re a mofo lie. Now when I see you, I’m gon’ see if you’re about that. I’m gon’ see if you want to say what you been saying, trying to get some jokes because you got mad because Katt Williams did what he did.”

Mike Epps Continues The Feud

Above, you can see Epps' response to Sharpe's rant from last night. Epps told Shannon that he could come and see him at the All-Star game. Furthermore, he referred to Sharpe's podcast as "black on black" crime. Unfortunately for Epps, he did not get the response that he was probably hoping for. Many felt like his comments were hypocritical and that Shannon is in the right. "Mike lied because he wanted to be apart of the conversation soo bad got caught," one person wrote in TheNeighborhoodTalk comments section. "Mike Epps mad he can’t sit with Shannon sharp that the real tea," said another.

Let us know which side you fall on in all of this. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed. Hopefully, these two are able to fix whatever issues they may have with one another.

