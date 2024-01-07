Mike Epps Clowns Katt Williams, "Jealously" Jokes About His "Fake" Fendi Jacket

Katt Williams' recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show is still nabbing reactions from all over pop culture. Moreover, one of the most recent figures to react is fellow comedian Mike Epps, who addressed the interview during a recent stand-up set. Specifically, he said that Williams should have worn something different, because he accused his Fendi jacket of being a fake piece. Overall, it seems like it was a pretty funny breakdown, but people really interpreted these jokes as a serious jab. As such, Epps took to social media to speak on the discussion around this reference, and also speak briefly on both of their career trajectories.

"It's f***ed up, man," Mike Epps said of Katt Williams' recent sit-down. "He just should've worn something different. That lil' hat, he had the hat on. And that fake Fendi jacket. That's my n***a, though, that's my n***a, that's my n***a!" "I put all these mfs on and still putting comics on today," he captioned a picture with Williams shortly after. "None of yall brave enough or care enough to work with him or come around him. Stop making this s**t so bad.

Mike Epps Reacts To Katt Williams Jacket Discussion

"We comedians," Mike Epps continued concerning Katt Williams. "I put him in a movie when no one wanted to work with him. Some of that s**t he said was true and some of it was not. At the end of the day, we all black men in a business that is not OURS. I cracked on his jacket because that’s what comics do. All this s**t is marketing dummies all the s**t he said and y’all mad at me [crying-laughing emojis] get the f**k outta here we having fun y’all stressing."

Mike Admits To Making Fun Of Jacket For Engagement

Meanwhile, he admitted that the jacket joke was just out of jealousy for his press. "I did get a little jealous, man," Epps stated with a smile, cracking up occasionally. "Katt broke the Internet and didn't say my name, good or bad. I need the press, too, n***a, s**t. Say something about me in there, man! Say something bad about me, I don't care. I got a special coming out, I need the press!" For more news and the latest updates on Katt Williams and Mike Epps, stay up to date on HNHH.

