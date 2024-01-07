Katt Williams Runs Wild 40-Yard Dash, Fans Clown Kevin Hart

Footage has emerged appearing to back up Katt Williams' claim on Club Shay Shay suggesting that he can run a sub-4.50 40-yard dash. In the video, Williams is seen running the 40-yard dash in 4.47. That's the same time that first-round pick Sauce Gardner ran in 2022. It appears that Williams wasn't kidding about keeping himself in good shape.

However, fans used the video to further the beef between Williams and Kevin Hart. The actor and comedian took to social media in August 2023 to post a few videos of himself rolling around in a wheelchair. According to Hart's video, he tore his torn lower abdomen and torn abductors while attempting to outpace former NFL star Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash. Ridley played eight seasons in the NFL between 2011 and 2018. Hart was reportedly sidelined for about six weeks thanks to the injury.

Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams

After originally dismissing Katt Williams' comments about him, Kevin Hart used his NBA Unplugged show to further address his fellow comedian's explosive Club Shay Shay appearance. "Do you entertain the circus or do you watch it?" Hart quipped to Kendrick Perkins. The ESPN personality had brought up Williams' interview. Furthermore, Hart joked that Williams had "bought the New York Knicks" only to "return them with a receipt". Additionally, Hart went after Williams' comments about being a voracious reader as a child.

Hart's first comments about Williams' interview came in the form of a tweet. However, it also doubled as a promotion for his new movie. "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know she’s talking about “Katt” 😂😂😂 Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!" Hart wrote on X the day after Williams' interview aired.

