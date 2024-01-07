Katt Williams Beef With Cedric The Entertainer "Petty," TK Kirkland Claims

In a resurfaced interview from 2021 with VladTV. TK Kirkland called Katt Williams' beef with Cedric The Entertainer about joke-stealing "petty". In Kirkland's mind, joke-stealing was just part of life as a comedian. Unless the joke was "super classic" or your signature joke, it wasn't worth beefing over. Instead, Kirkland argued that comedians should focus on building their catalogs and worrying about getting paid.

During his explosive Club Shay Shay interview, Williams had accused Cedric of stealing his closing joke back in the late 90s. "1998, I’m doing this joke…Cedric comes to The Comedy Store, he watches me in the audience, he comes backstage, he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings Of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim, he just changed my car into a spaceship," Williams said. However, he also noted that Cedric had apologized to him.

Katt Williams Allegedly Pulled A Gun On Faizon Love

However, Kirkland's comments are not the only resurfaced interview clips discussing Williams. In a reposted VladTV segment from 2019, Faizon Love recalled how Katt Williams once pulled a gun on him. Williams and Love were beefing over money Williams reportedly owed Love. However, Love revealed that things went to a dark place when he tried to collect. Furthermore, Love recalled Williams urging Suge Knight to take Love out. Obviously, things did not go further than that but it's still an incident that has stuck with Love.

The clip was reposted amid Love's comments on Williams' recent Club Shay Shay interview. "It's hard to address lunacy, and hypocrisy, and downright ignorance. But it's so funny how many people think this dumb, stupid motherf-cker is spittin' truth. But that's the internet I guess, you guys want to believe in something so bad. Listen to what he's saying, he's actually calling for help. He's calling for help. None of the sh-t he says lines up with nothing," Love said.

