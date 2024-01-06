Rickey Smiley Cries On IG Live Amid Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" Aftermath

One of the standout moments from Katt Williams' viral Club Shay Shay appearance was when the comedian accused Rickey Smiley of lying about his role in Friday After Next. Smiley previously claimed that he was originally cast as Money Mike, a role that later went to Williams. According to Williams, however, the role was always his.

Williams claimed that Smiley went on to have a bad attitude throughout their time on set. He accused him of complaining that the role got taken from him, leading him to not want to work with the disgruntled comedian again. He even said that he had a contract made stating that he wouldn't act alongside Smiley again unless he was wearing a dress. A few years after Friday After Next came out, Smiley appeared in the film First Sunday as Bernice Jenkins. As Williams points out, he wore a dress for the role.

Rickey Smiley Gets Emotional In New Clip

Rickey Smiley later kept it cordial while addressing Williams' claims. On his radio show, he simply denied that the aforementioned contract was ever created. Moreover, he defended his role as Bernice Jenkins. Now, however, he appears to be down in the dumps amid fallout from the interview. In a new clip, the Alabama native is seen getting emotional while making a cup of coffee. Of course, commenters suspect it could have something to do with Williams' comments. Others, however, note that he lost his son around this time last year, making it a difficult time for Smiley.

Fans are now flooding comment sections with words of support as he navigates the loss, and hoping that the Katt Williams debacle hasn't made things any tougher for him as the anniversary of his son's death approaches. What do you think about Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay interview going viral? What about Rickey Smiley getting emotional on social media amid the fallout? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

