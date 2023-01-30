Comedian Rickey Smiley has revealed that his son, Brandon, passed away at the age of 32 on Sunday. Brandon also worked as a comedian and actor. Smiley made the announcement in a video on Instagram.

“I just had bad news this morning,” Smiley said in the clip. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Rickey Smiley attends the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BET)

“I hate to announce this, I just want to give it to you to hear it in the streets,” he said. “I just don’t know what to do, I can’t think.”

From there, Smiley reflected on the passing of his own father.

“Now I see what my grandaddy went through and why the way he felt the way he felt,” he said.

Randall Woodfin, mayor of Smiley’s hometown of Birmingham, extended his condolences via Twitter.

“I’m devastated to hear that my friend @RickeySmiley has lost his son Brandon,” Woodfin said in a Tweet. “Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him. Join me in wrapping our arms around him & his family during this difficult time. We’re praying for you, Rickey.”

Brandon worked alongside his father on his TV One show, Rickey Smiley For Real.

Just hours prior to the announcement of his passing, Brandon was seen in a video alongside his partner Brooke Antonette. The two appeared to be enjoying themselves.

Check out Rickey Smiley’s post on social media below.

