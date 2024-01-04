Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams With Kindness

Katt Williams has made the first massive news moment of 2023 with his recent appearance on Club Shay Shay. The legendary comedian sat down with Shannon Sharpe for a long interview discussing a myriad of different subjects, many of which has become headline-grabbing stories. The interview first dropped on YouTube yesterday and has already racked up an astonishing 5.3 million views as fans are being filtered into the interview from all sorts of different places.

At different points throughout the interview, Williams touches on a number of lightning rod issues. In one clip, he discusses experiences he had with Harvey Weinstein earlier in his career. During another heated moment, he raised issues with Steve Harvey and Cedric The Entertainer for a joke-stealing scandal that happened over two decades ago. He also claimed that he turned down the opportunity to work with Diddy multiple times long before the rap mogul faced his newest series of lawsuits and allegations. Check out all of these clips in the full interview below.

Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams Interview

Another comedian that Katt spoke passionately about beef with was Rickey Smiley. Williams had some strong words for his fellow comedic mind calling him "egregious." Williams also took issue with Smiley's claims that he was originally cast for the role in Friday After Next. The role eventually ended up going to Williams.

In an episode of his own show broadcast this morning, Smiley responded. He doubled down on his claims about the role. He also provided the clarification that the pimp element of the character wasn't added in until Williams was given the role. At the end of his discussion on the bombshell interview, he made sure to confirm he had no hard feelings. “We want to wish Katt Williams the best. It ain’t nothing but love over here," Smiley said. What do you think of Rickey Smiley taking a pretty polite approach to responding to Katt Williams name-dropping him in a new interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

