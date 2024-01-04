Michael Blackson Shades Katt Williams After Viral "Club Shay Shay" Interview

Michael Blackson took to social media to comment on Katt Williams after the latter's Club Shay Shay interview took over the internet on January 3. "Katt Williams is a very smart m-dget n--ga, he took shots at the top 10 comedians alive today so we can all respond and make him relevant again," Blackson wrote on X. He later clarified that he believed Williams was a "top 10 comedian of all time" but also noted that "he's not the Katt Williams of 2005".

Of course, Blackson and Williams are long-time rivals. However, Williams' interview with Shannon Sharpe did present a broadside of attacks. Williams had thoughts on Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey, as well as major music figures such as Diddy and Kanye. For the most part, Sharpe was happy to sit back and let Williams rant, throwing in the occasional interjection.

Katt Williams Takes Shots At Ricky Smiley & Harvey Weinstein

Two more of Williams' targets included Rickey Smiley and Harvey Weinstein. Williams told Sharpe that he found Smiley "so egregious" that he added a rider to his own contract that Smiley would have to wear a dress if the pair worked together again. When their next project together, First Sunday, rolled around, the producers made sure to fulfill Williams' contractual demand and put Smiley in a dress. Furthermore, Williams noted that Smiley and Tyler Perry "can't play a man to save their life". He used this line as justification for why he demanded Smiley be put in a dress.

Meanwhile, Williams also claimed that Harvey Weinstein had offered to "suck my p-nis in front of all my people at my agency. I don't know what do to. I'm thinking I'm the only Black person in the script. But then I get there and there are three other Black guys. And I'm thinking, I told him no so what did y'all do to get here? That's why when I walk in the room, heads go down. Behind my back, I'm nothing. But to my face? The king has walked in. They know I don't take no shortcuts. But I get funded…to not talk about what they don't want you to talk about."

