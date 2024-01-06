Katt Williams Allegedly Pulled A Gun On Faizon Love

In a reposted VladTV segment from 2019, Faizon Love recalls how Katt Williams once pulled a gun on him. Williams and Love were beefing over money Williams reportedly owed Love. However, Love revealed that things went to a dark place when he tried to collect. Furthermore, Love recalled Williams urging Suge Knight to take Love out. Obviously, things did not go further than that but it's still an incident that has stuck with Love.

The clip was reposted amid Love's comments on Williams' recent Club Shay Shay interview. "It's hard to address lunacy, and hypocrisy, and downright ignorance. But it's so funny how many people think this dumb, stupid motherf-cker is spittin' truth. But that's the internet I guess, you guys want to believe in something so bad. Listen to what he's saying, he's actually calling for help. He's calling for help. None of the sh-t he says lines up with nothing," Love said.

Meanwhile, Charleston White has called the overall reaction to Katt Williams' explosive interview on Club Shay Shay "some crazy sh-t". In particular, White took note of Ludacris' reactions to the comments Williams made about the rapper and actor. "That n-gga responded with a jingle! You know he guilty when he responding to you while a whole rap song," White gleefully said.

Williams claimed that he was originally in the running for Luda's role in the Fast & Furious franchise but that a "deal" was made that landed Luda $200 million for 20 films and also somehow set up the rapper with his wife. "So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made. So it was both of us, we were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn't do the sideburn thing no more, with the points," Williams alleged.

