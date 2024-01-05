Tiffany Haddish Addresses Katt Williams In New Stand Up Set

Tiffany Haddish made reference to Katt Williams in her latest stand-up set, after Williams implied that she was an industry plant whom Kevin Hart "opened the gate for". "At the Comedy Store, they wouldn't let me perform at the white nights but I performed at all the Black nights," Haddish told a hyped-up audience.

Haddish previously addressed Williams' explosive appearance on Club Shay Shay, taking to Instagram soon after the interview dropped. "I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me," she wrote. "Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text. But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White," Haddish wrote on Instagram. It's a similar response that she previously gave to Williams in 2020. In that instance, he implied she was only famous because she slept with white men.

Katt Williams Says He's "Scared Of White Women"

Elsewhere in the bombastic interview, Williams invoked Jonathan Majors to explain why he doesn't mess with white women. "You can be Kang the Conqueror and they can still take your rabbit a-- down in two weekends," Williams noted. His statement was to highlight the power white women hold over Black men. Furthermore, Williams claimed that white women would also often make it abundantly clear to him that they had the power to take him down if they wanted to. "You see how he got a Black woman and she got his charges cut in half? Thank God for Meagan Good," Williams added.

The comedian's comments come weeks after a New York court found Majors guilty of misdemeanor reckless assault in the third degree and a violation of harassment. However, Majors was acquitted on additional charges of assault and aggravated harassment. The actor, who Marvel is replacing in the role of Kang the Conqueror, will be sentenced in February. Other people were spoken about less favorably. Chris Tucker, Cedric the Entertainer, and Steve Harvey.

