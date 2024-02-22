Tiffany Haddish Tearfully Defends Israel Trip

Tiffany Haddish has tearfully defended her trip to Israel in a live interview from the Middle Eastern nation with TMZ. Haddish spoke at length about the ongoing hostage crisis surrounding civilians taken in Hamas' initial incursion into Southern Israel last October. However, Haddish, despite veering into the territory of IDF propaganda, insisted that she also cared about the plight of the embattled Palestinian population. At the time of writing, over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed as Israel has continually vowed to leave nothing but dust in the face of international calls that they are perpetuating a genocide.

Furthermore, Haddish also addressed the jokes she had recorded and published online during her flight to Israel. Even pro-Israel advocates were dismayed that Haddish had joked that she was on her way to "find a man" in Israel. Haddish doubled down, praising herself for doing something that most other single women wouldn't dare to do. Additionally, Haddish attempted to draw sympathy from TMZs viewers by claiming she was "all alone" in the world.

Tiffany Haddish Addresses Katt Williams In New Stand Up Set

Meanwhile, Haddish has been in the news a lot lately. Most recently, Haddish was responding to the shots Katt Williams took at her in this Club Shay Shay interview. Haddish made reference to Katt Williams in her latest stand-up set, after Williams implied that she was an industry plant whom Kevin Hart "opened the gate for". "At the Comedy Store, they wouldn't let me perform at the white nights but I performed at all the Black nights," Haddish told a hyped-up audience in January.

Haddish previously addressed Williams' explosive appearance on Club Shay Shay, taking to Instagram soon after the interview dropped. "I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me," she wrote. "Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text. But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White," Haddish wrote on Instagram. It's a similar response that she previously gave to Williams in 2020. In that instance, he implied she was only famous because she slept with white men.

