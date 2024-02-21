Mia Khalifa Mocks Tiffany Haddish For Going To Israel To "Learn And See With Her Own Eyes"

Mia Khalifa is someone who has been very adamant in terms of her support for Palestine. Overall, she has even gotten in trouble for her remarks about what is happening Gaza. Khalifa expressed empathy for those in Hamas, noting that Israel has continuously kept Gazans under occupation. However, many took exception to these comments and Khalifa was promptly removed from her role over at Playboy. Furthermore, she has also received hate from people online who believe her past invalidates her political opinions.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Tiffany Haddish began going viral as she claimed that she was on her way to Israel. Haddish is Jewish and she wanted to go to the country to see what is really going on. As she put it, she wants to “learn and see with my own eyes.” Subsequently, Haddish was mocked by many on the internet. Fans found this move to be extremely disrespectful, especially with so many people dying in Gaza right now. Even Mia Khalifa had to step in with a sarcastic tweet of her own.

Mia Khalifa Weighs In

"On my way to North Korea to learn and see with my own eyes," Khalifa wrote on Twitter. Many of the fans in her replies thought she was being serious. However, if you were paying attention to everything going on with Haddish, it became obvious as to what Khalifa was talking about. No matter what, there is no denying that Haddish's recent trip is in poor taste. Whether or not she actually sees anything, still remains to be seen. After all, this could very well just be a propaganda tool.

