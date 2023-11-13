Mia Khalifa’s OnlyFans & Army Comparison Is Raising Eyebrows

Since she first rose to fame for those controversial porn videos years ago, Mia Khalifa has done a lot to rehabilitate her image. She's facing bans from some countries in the Middle East and has many haters with high religious standards. However, that hasn't stopped the entertainer from using her platform to speak about important world issues. Even if Khalifa has critics around the globe, her influence still counts for something as she's got millions of Twitter followers who she recently shared her thoughts on taking a career as an OnlyFans content creator versus signing up for the Army with.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, the model is sharing updates and thought-provoking posts with her audience. Interestingly, some of them even played a part in losing her partnership with Playboy. When responding to a tweet about the war in Iraq and how all this fighting seems to be under the guise of killing innocent people, Khalifa shared a clip from her past interview with Ziwe. "If we're going by that definition, being in the Army is worse than being on OnlyFans," the 30-year-old suggested.

Former Pornstar Mia Khalifa Has Thoughts on War

"You're selling your body to the government," Khalifa reminded those interested in signing up for the military. In the video above, a TikTok user who seemingly sold themselves to higher political powers stitched her original post only to scowl at the camera before giving her words some serious thought. To be fair, Mia has a valid point, though we're sure not everyone is open-minded enough to see it that way.

She may not be creating X-rated content in the same capacity she did years ago, but Mia Khalifa isn't afraid to flaunt what she's got. Earlier this fall, the brown-haired beauty went viral for unzipping her top to reveal some serious cleavage in public while quoting Megan Thee Stallion lyrics. Check that salacious video out at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

