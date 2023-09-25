Mia Khalifa Flashes Her Chest While Quoting Megan Thee Stallion Lyrics: Watch

Mia Khalifa doesn't work in the porn industry anymore, but still, she remains one of the most well-known names thanks to the controversial nature of her content. The 30-year-old has since done all that she can to reclaim her narrative since walking away from her NSFW past, including flaunting her body on her own terms. On virtually every platform, Khalifa tantalizes her followers with thirst traps, and we're still thinking about one that arrived on her Twitter page just a few days ago.

"College girl like Moesha / With ti**ies like Mia Khalifa," the Lebanese starlet wrote above the two-second clip, quoting lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion's "WTF I Want." While out in public, the media personality unzips the front of her corset-style top, allowing her ample breasts to fall from their uplifted position to a more natural resting spot on her chest. Over 250K people have already liked the upload, though some trolls have taken to the comments to ask Khalifa why she's still getting nearly naked after retiring from porn.

Read More: Mia Khalifa’s Runway Debut At London Fashion Week Was Unforgettable

Mia Khalifa is Feeling Herself After Slaying at Fashion Week

"Didn't you say you were tired of being sexualized?" one of them inquired. In a past interview, Khalifa spoke candidly about her mental state when she was just 21 and working in adult film. "I was looking for validation in every crevice that I could, without actually doing internal work," she vulnerable expressed to Yahoo Life. "I didn't look like everyone else who was around me and that led me into a relationship that I should not have entered. And those were the steps that led me to the adult industry."

Mia Khalifa is still thriving, despite the backlash her short-lived career in the porn industry has caused her. Of course, she's been banned from visiting certain countries, but in America, the socialite is now using platforms like TikTok and OnlyFans to connect with her audience. While she still enjoys showing off her body in less scandalous ways, the model has also become a natural at letting her personality shine through in her videos. Read more about how her life has changed in recent years at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news.

Read More: Mia Khalifa Explains How She Crafted Her Porn Name, Dishes On Her OnlyFans Account

[Via]