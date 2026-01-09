Stefon Diggs Gets Assault Arraignment Pushed Back Until After The Super Bowl

Stefon Diggs' assault charges over an alleged altercation with his former private chef did not derail his New England Patriots. The NFL player and his team are still first in the American Football Conference's (AFC) East division, and his legal troubles will now wait a little longer.

His court date for his arraignment was originally going to take place on January 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game. Now, according to TMZ Sports, the court pushed it back to February 13, which is five days after the Super Bowl. If the Patriots do make it to the very end of the season, this means that Diggs will be able to play, celebrate if they win, recalibrate if they lose, and head into court with a more fresh and less encumbered mindset.

His next NFL matchup is with the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, which will take place on Sunday (January 11). With a strong season so far, it seems like the sky's the limit once again for the Patriots. But Stefon Diggs' highly publicized case will follow.

What Are The Accusations Against Stefon Diggs?

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks with a sidelines reporter before the Bills home game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. © Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Stefon Diggs' former private chef accused him of physically assaulting her on December 2 during a dispute over monetary compensation. She alleges that they were texting back and forth, arguing over salary, when he opened her bedroom door in his Massachusetts home. The wide receiver allegedly struck the chef in her face and tried to choke her.

This resulted in charges against Stefon Diggs, specifically ones alleging felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. He denied the accusations via his legal team, and the New England Patriots issued a statement in support of Diggs and expressing cooperation with all league and legal authorities in this case.