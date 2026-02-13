Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Issues Statement After His Not Guilty Plea

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stefon Diggs Assault Accuser Statement After Not Guilty Plea
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaves Dedham District Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, after his arraignment on charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault over an alleged pay dispute with a private chef. He pled not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. © Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Stefon Diggs entered a not guilty plea during his Friday arraignment for allegedly assaulting his former personal chef, Mila Adams.

Stefon Diggs is facing a lot of drama right now, as rumors of a breakup with Cardi B are simmering under the assault charges against him. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in Massachusetts court today (Friday, February 13), and a statement from his accuser, his former private chef Mila Adams, quickly followed.

As caught by TMZ Sports, Adams shared a lengthy statement today in response to the media coverage of this case. "I am speaking now to address false information that has been shared publicly," the statement reads. "I am a professional chef with over 10 years of experience working with public figures and in the sports industry, my reputation and integrity matter deeply to me. Claims that I engaged in settlement discussions are not true. I have never sought money nor engaged in settlement discussions to settle this matter. Statements suggesting otherwise are harmful and untrue.

"As a survivor of domestic violence, I take these matters extremely serious and would never make false claims for personal gain or to damage someone's reputation," Mila Adams' statement continues. "I did not seek public attention and reported this matter through the proper legal channels. This is an active criminal matter, and I will continue to respect the legal process. I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives.

"My focus is on healing, my work, and moving forward with integrity," the statement concludes. "I trust the legal process to address the facts, and I hope anyone following this matter will do the same."

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

What Are The Assault Allegations Against Stefon Diggs?
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mila Adams accused Stefon Diggs of assaulting her at his Massachusetts home after a text argument over alleged pay that he owed her. She alleged that he slapped her and attempted to choke her.

Stefon Diggs denied these allegations via various statements from his legal team and colleagues in the NFL. The court scheduled a pre-trial hearing for April 1. We will see if any other statements from both sides emerge. In any case, it will be a turbulent legal process.

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks (20) Sports DJ Akademiks Thirsts Over Photos Of The Chef Stefon Diggs Allegedly Assaulted
Stefon Diggs Assault Arraignment Pushed Back Super Bowl NFL News Sports Stefon Diggs Gets Assault Arraignment Pushed Back Until After The Super Bowl
Stefon Diggs Chef Pay Dispute Sports News Sports Stefon Diggs’ Ex-Chef Alleges She Was Attacked Over Pay Dispute
Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty Assault Charges Personal Chef Sports Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges Involving Personal Chef
Comments 0