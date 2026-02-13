Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Issues Statement After His Not Guilty Plea

Stefon Diggs is facing a lot of drama right now, as rumors of a breakup with Cardi B are simmering under the assault charges against him. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in Massachusetts court today (Friday, February 13), and a statement from his accuser, his former private chef Mila Adams, quickly followed.

As caught by TMZ Sports, Adams shared a lengthy statement today in response to the media coverage of this case. "I am speaking now to address false information that has been shared publicly," the statement reads. "I am a professional chef with over 10 years of experience working with public figures and in the sports industry, my reputation and integrity matter deeply to me. Claims that I engaged in settlement discussions are not true. I have never sought money nor engaged in settlement discussions to settle this matter. Statements suggesting otherwise are harmful and untrue.

"As a survivor of domestic violence, I take these matters extremely serious and would never make false claims for personal gain or to damage someone's reputation," Mila Adams' statement continues. "I did not seek public attention and reported this matter through the proper legal channels. This is an active criminal matter, and I will continue to respect the legal process. I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives.

"My focus is on healing, my work, and moving forward with integrity," the statement concludes. "I trust the legal process to address the facts, and I hope anyone following this matter will do the same."

What Are The Assault Allegations Against Stefon Diggs?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mila Adams accused Stefon Diggs of assaulting her at his Massachusetts home after a text argument over alleged pay that he owed her. She alleged that he slapped her and attempted to choke her.