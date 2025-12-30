Stefon Diggs Charged With Strangulation & Assault

An attorney for Stefon Diggs has already requested in court that information from the police report remain sealed.

Stefon Diggs is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery, according to a new report from Boston 25. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on December 2 after the New England Patriots beat the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Further details remain unavailable. The star wide receiver's attorney, Michael DiStefano, argued in court on Tuesday that the police report should be impounded with information remaining sealed. A judge has yet to rule on the request.

Stefon Diggs Court Hearing
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

At the same court hearing, DiStefano also revealed that Diggs has made a financial offer to resolve the dispute with the alleged victim. “As we speak, they’re working to come to an agreement on that,” the lawyer said. The judge promised to issue a ruling on the matter “shortly.”

Additionally, DiStefano asked to postpone Diggs' arraignment, which the court currently has scheduled for January 23, two days before the AFC Championship game. In turn, Diggs wants the hearing pushed back to March.

A spokesperson for the New England Patriots provided Boston 25 with a statement addressing the charges against Stefon Diggs. “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” the statement read. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The legal drama comes as the Patriots are in the midst of their best season since the departure of Tom Brady. They are currently 13-3 and in first place in the AFC East.

