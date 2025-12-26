Stefon Diggs Facing Intense Backlash For Missing Christmas With Cardi B

Syndication: The Providence Journal
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs carries an adoptable pup as he enters the practice field on July 23, 2025, for the opening day of Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation, in partnership with animal rescues across the region, hosted a dog adoption event on opening day. © Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The internet is switching up on Stefon Diggs as the football star didn't celebrate Christmas with Cardi B and their child.

Whenever you are dating someone with an overly passionate fan base, expect to face immense heat for when you mess up. That's something we are pretty sure Stefon Diggs is aware of. But it's something we have to point out as he may not be aware of the backlash he's getting right now.

The New England Patriots wideout was not able to celebrate Christmas with Cardi B and their newborn son. But to show that he was still thinking about her, he shared a wholesome post to his Instagram Story. Alongside a photo of the rapper holding their baby boy Diggs wrote, "Miss yaw!!! Don't be squeezing him too tight you making him soft [smirking emoji mending heart emoji]."

Live Bitez, who caught this, got a hold of a separate video of Diggs dancing with his two daughters in their Christmas pajamas. "Dance battle..." he typed.

But in the eyes of the Bardigang, all of this is a big no-no on the 32-year-old's part.

"Missing them because he had to go on a daddy duty tour smh," one user writes.

Another says, "So this how it's gonna be every holiday? Separate holidays? Cardi you should of kept this relationship to yourself."

Read More: HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

Stefon Diggs Organizes Spa Day For Cardi B

A third replies, "May this type of little boy never find me!"

However, there's also a few people either defending Diggs or calling out Cardi to do better in her dating life.

"Too many of yall have your own [poop emoji] you need to deal with. This is embarrassing for yall that he spent the day with his other children and his mom. Has nothing to do with Cardi. Take a look within. They have been together for every other major occasion. One day he isn’t there so now it’s a problem [laughing emoji]."

"4Kids 2 baby dad and being married yet still spending Christmas by yourself is INSANE smh," another writes.

At the end of the day, Diggs and Cardi B are going to live their lives how they choose and there's nothing no one can do to change that.

They have done a lot for each other since confirming their relationship earlier this year. In fact, just about a week ago, the NFL veteran organized a spa day event at Gillette Stadium, which was inspired by his mom and Cardi B.

That happened days before she went to Baltimore to watch his team win a big game over the Ravens to clinch a playoff berth.

Read More: The Top 7 “White Cement” Air Jordans Of All-Time

