- MusicNLE Choppa Breaks Silence On Alleged DisappearanceChoppa said he just needed to "get back to his roots" and was never missing.By Ben Mock
- MusicNLE Choppa's Mother Shares Update On His Well-Being After Rumors He Was Missing"I never intended to scare anyone with my post nor did I expect for people to think he is missing," the rapper's mother posted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNLE Choppa's Seemingly Missing, His Mother Raises Concern On Social MediaFans are worried that NLE Choppa could be in danger.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsSergio Brown Accidentally Reveals He's In Mexico Following Reports Of His Mother's DeathBrown has been reported missing amidst his mom's death, which has been ruled a homicide.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSergio Brown, Ex-NFL Safety, Missing In Illinois, Mother Found Dead At Her HomeBrown was reported missing on September 16 by concerned relativesBy Ben Mock
- Pop CulturePlies Says Efforts To Find Titan Submersible Should Be Put Into Missing KidsPlies wants resources to be used towards missing children too.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBam Margera's Brother Says He's On The Run With His Girlfriend & Her 8-Year-Old KidBam Margera's brother provided an update on the missing "Jackass" star on Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake Bell's Brother Says He Was Suicidal Over Custody IssuesDrake Bell was reportedly suicidal over custody issues with his estranged wife.By Cole Blake
- MusicLady Gaga Sued By Woman Charged In Dog Theft For $500K RewardWhile Jennifer McBride says that Gaga didn't follow up on her promise, it's hard to get her to pay when McBride was found as a complicit actor in the singer's dogs' theft.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West's Lawyers Use Newspaper Ads To Cut Ties With HimAmid his apparent disappearance, or avoidance of lawyers, one legal team is taking extra measures to get rid of Ye as a client. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYe's Ex-Business Manager Is Seeking More Time To Find HimThomas St. John is looking to sue the rapper for $4.5 million in damages.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CulturePartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, And Other OVO Signees' Albums Disappear From StreamingRoy Woods and dvsn are other OVO artists whose disappeared catalog has sent fans into a frenzy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomKanye West's Ex-Associate Claims He Is MissingYe's ex-business partner can't get in touch with him anymore.By Alexander Cole