Ye was certainly successful in having one of the most controversial years in 2022. As his name was all over headlines for all of the wrong reasons, he consistently kept digging himself deeper into trouble.

Just a few weeks ago, his former business manager, Thomas St. John claimed that the “Jesus Walks” rapper was missing. Even with these claims, the 45-year-old still managed to make headlines. Now, St. John is requesting more time to find him, despite a couple of recent public spottings.

Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

According to new reports from RadarOnline, the businessman is asking the court for three months to get ahold of the Chicago native. He wants to find him in order to hit him with a lawsuit.

This is obviously confusing considering that just two days ago, the disgraced artist was seen out with a mystery woman. On Sunday (January 8), photos from TMZ began circulating online of Ye driving around Beverly Hills in his Maybach with her. Additionally, photos show him at a church service on Saturday (January 7).

Kanye West finally spotted outside in Beverly Hills with new woman after weeks of being missing‼️ 👀 pic.twitter.com/NBVCs4BYT8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 10, 2023

St. John alleges that he disappeared following his frightening string of hurtful, anti-semitic comments. The rapper’s ex-associate is suing him for $4.5 million in damages. This reportedly comes after the father of four is responsible for ending their partnership abruptly. St. John claims that the Graduation rapper agreed to paying him $300,000 a month for his roles as business manager and Chief Marketing Officer of Donda.

Additionally, he says that they had an agreed-upon 18-month contract. However, St. John claims he only saw payments for three months. After this, Ye began refusing to pay the remaining balance.

