Kanye West drove around Beverly Hills in his Maybach with a mystery woman on Sunday. TMZ published photos of the rapper, amid rumors that he’s been “missing” for several weeks.

In the car, West was driving alongside an unidentified woman. After their ride, West and the girl entered the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

West’s status as “missing” came as a result of his former business manager, Thomas St. John. The alleged disappearance occurred after West’s antisemitic remarks and other erratic behavior.

St. John is currently suing West for $4.5 million in damages after West abruptly ended their partnership. West had reportedly agreed to pay him a monthly retainer of $300,000 to be his business manager and the Chief Marketing Officer of the Donda brand.

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, recently spoke about co-parenting with West during an interview with Angie Martinez. On her IRL Podcast, Kardashian admitted that it’s been “really fucking hard.”

“If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she said. “That’s really heavy grown-up shit that they’re not ready to deal with. That they are not ready to deal with and when they are, we’ll have those conversations.”

In addition to being out with a new girl, West also made a stop at a local church in recent days. However, this only stems from a tweet sharing an image of West on Saturday.

The tweet claimed “eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumors.”

