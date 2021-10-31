beverly hills
- MusicGunna Shops With Armed Guards As Lil Baby Seemingly Drops Diss Track About HimGunna was spotted with two guards while out in Beverly Hills.By Ben Mock
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Possibly Facing Criminal Charges For Crashing Car Into HouseThere could be some consequences on the way.By James Jones
- Pop CulturePete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Car Crash: New Video SurfacesFortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, and new footage shows a busted-up fire hydrant spraying the street where the crash occurred.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeDaBaby's Alleged Assault Victim Wants $2M Over Beverly Hills Attack: ReportDaBaby is also facing another lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault on an owner of a rental property. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsKanye West Spotted With Mysterious Blonde Again In Beverly HillsYe was spotted eating lunch with a mysterious blonde woman in Beverly Hills following weeks of rumors that he's gone missing. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKanye West Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid "Missing" RumorsKanye West was seen with a mystery woman in Beverly Hills on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicJamie Foxx Says He Wants To "Get Back To The Fun"Jamie Foxx says he wants him and his peers to get back to having fun.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Parties Solo In Miami After Listing Shared Beverly Hills Mansion With Kylie Jenner For SaleThe "SICKO MODE" star was spotted out on the town sans his co-parent after vehemently denying cheating allegations.By Hayley Hynes
- GramBobby Shmurda Convinces Fans He's A Stripper: WatchBobby's dance moves never fail to catch the internet's attention.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West Spotted In Beverly Hills After Canceling Coachella SetKanye West was seen in Beverly Hills after canceling his Coachella performance.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDaBaby Won't Face Charges Over Gun Arrest In Beverly Hills: ReportDaBaby was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded weapon during a shopping spree in January 2021. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Drops $5.6 Million On Beverly Hills MansionThe "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" rapper is living large. By Taylor McCloud
- GossipDrake Reportedly Paid $215,000/Month To Rent A Luxurious Beverly Hills MansionThe stunning home is said to be worth $65 million.By Hayley Hynes