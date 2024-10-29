Kanye West Purchases Extravagant $35 Million Mansion In Beverly Hills

It's only been about a month since Kanye West sold his now desolate Malibu mansion. If you remember, the visionary had plans to convert it into a bomb shelter. However, it never really came to fruition and it's left the new owner in shambles. Belwood Investments CEO, Bo Belmont, and his company took the property off of his hands in late September for $21 million. It was a staggering $36 million less than what Ye bought it for three years ago.
Mr. Belmont ripped the stark changes to the "architectural masterpiece," saying, "That was a really dumb move. Really no purpose... He single-handedly destroyed [it]... My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was. It would have required extensive review… There’s a process to it and he does things his own way, and the city of Malibu, they don’t care who you are they’ll hold you accountable."
Kanye West Is The Latest Celebrity To Call This Lavish Abode Home
Well, we will just have to wait and see what Kanye does to his next abode because he's already purchased another one. It is just as stunning, according to TMZ, as it features an entertainment pavilion, pools with waterfalls and others for doing laps, a pool house, in addition to a gazebo. There's a paddle tennis court, it's 20,000 square feet, there's seven acres of land, and even 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. It's located in a gated community called Beverly Park North in Beverly Hills. Ye scooped it up for $35 million in an off-market deal and many other celebrities have lived here before. Some include Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber, Denzel Washington, and Eddie Murphy. Ye did get his hands on the home under the same LLC used to sell the Malibu pad.
