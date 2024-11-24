Diddy’s Potential Home Buyer Unwilling To Budge On Lowball Offer

BYCaroline Fisher399 Views
Boxing: Mayweather vs Pacquiao
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs aka P Diddy in attendance during the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bo Belmont is sticking to his guns.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Diddy was having a difficult time selling his Beverly Hills mansion, which went up for sale in September. According to the outlet, "only a few" potential buyers walked through the home, but most felt that it had an "ick factor" due to all of the disturbing allegations the mogul is currently facing. Moreover, Diddy is asking for $60 million for the property. This is over $20 million more than he paid for the home back in 2014. It's since raised eyebrows among realtors.

Last week, Bo Belmont of Belwood Investments announced that he'd finally put in an offer. He's only offering $30 million for the home, however. TMZ reports that Belmont plans on sticking to his guns when it comes to the price. In fact, he even vows to take money off the table if his initial offer is turned down. As for what Belmont plans to do with the property, he tells the outlet that he'd completely transform it so it looks and feels nothing like it did when Diddy was living there.

Bo Belmont Insists Diddy's Home Is Not Worth $60 Million

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Belmont's offer is accepted, it won't be the first property he takes off a celebrity's hands. Recently, he also purchased Kanye West's former home in Malibu. The Chicago rapper had allegedly started transforming the property into a bomb shelter, but ultimately, never followed through with his plans. He sold it to Belmont and his company for $21 million in August, a whopping $36 million less than he originally purchased it for in 2021.

Following the sale, Belmont criticized the changes Ye had already made to the home, making it clear that he was not a fan. "That was a really d*mb move. Really no purpose," he said in part at the time. “He single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece. My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there."

[Via]

