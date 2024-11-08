Diddy’s Beverly Hills Mansion Reportedly Not Selling Due To “Ick Factor”

NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It doesn't look like Diddy's home will sell any time soon.

Diddy's been making plenty of headlines as of late for his legal issues. The mogul is currently behind bars in New York City on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's also facing several lawsuits from various individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. According to TMZ, this might be scaring prospective buyers away from his Beverly Hills mansion. It went up for sale two months ago.

Sources recently told the outlet that there's been very little interest in the property, with "only a few" potential buyers doing walk-throughs. Reportedly, nobody has shown any real interest in buying it due to the "ick factor" it has considering all of the allegations against Diddy. One source even claimed that a married couple recently toured the home, but the woman was "creeped out" and eager to leave.

Diddy's Mansion Reportedly Leaves Potential Buyer Feeling "Creeped Out"

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the only factor to consider, however, as realtors have described the $61.5 million asking price as "ridiculous." The real estate market also slows down as the holiday season approaches, which could explain the lack of interest in Diddy's property. As for the Bad Boy founder himself, it looks like he'll remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for at least another few months.

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian offered him a May 5, 2025 trial date, which his lawyer Marc Agnifilo accepted. The judge also scheduled a discovery hearing for December 18 of this year. What do you think of sources claiming that there aren't many people interested in purchasing Diddy's Beverly Hills mansion? Are you surprised by this or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHN for more updates.

