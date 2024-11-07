Diddy’s Alleged “Freak Off” NDA Was Reportedly Standard For All Studio Sessions

Diddy's NDA was a normal business proceeding, despite previous reports.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Diddy allegedly had all his freak-off participants sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Reportedly, the document stated that signees could not record, photograph, or film Diddy or his crew without prior written permission. It also reportedly stated that signees could not write books or do interviews about their experiences.

“The terms of this agreement and duty to keep all information confidential and not use Prohibited Material shall commence on the first date above and continue for the life of Artist plus 20 years or seventy (70) years, which is longer," it read. Now, however, The Neighborhood Talk reports that this was a standard NDA Diddy allegedly had anyone doing music or other business with him sign. This means it was not limited to alleged freak-off participants despite previous reports.

This is far from the only accusation Diddy's been hit with as of late, however. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's also facing various lawsuits from several women and men accusing him of sexual assault and more. He's denied any and all wrongdoing aside from the assault of Cassie captured in security footage that surfaced this summer.

Last week, his attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos asked the judge presiding over Diddy's case to order potential witnesses and their attorneys to stop speaking to the media. They claim there's been a "deluge of improper pretrial publicity." They also allege that this is "undermining Mr. Combs' right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings." What do you think of The Neighborhood Talk reporting that Diddy's alleged NDA that surfaced last week is just a standard NDA? Are you surprised by this or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.