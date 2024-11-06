Diddy Accuser Scores Huge Win Amid Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Assault

BYCaroline Fisher104 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
An Arizona woman accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting her at a party in Las Vegas this year.

Recently, one of Diddy's accusers asked to proceed with her lawsuit against him anonymously. Fortunately for her, Judge Vernon Broderick approved her request. The accuser in question is a woman from Arizona, who alleges that the mogul sexually assaulted her in Las Vegas sometime this year. She alleges that a promoter who went by “International Smoove” invited her to one of Diddy's parties and that things took a turn for the worse at the afterparty.

“Plaintiff did as was suggested by Combs and took a few sips of what she thought to be vodka from one of the open bottles, but about 40 minutes after having 1-2 drinks from the Ciroc bottle, Plaintiff began to feel nauseated and dizzy, slowly losing control of her motor functions,” the lawsuit alleges. She then allegedly told the promoter she didn't feel well, prompting him to allegedly bring her to an empty room to lie down. Eventually, she allegedly woke up feeling groggy and sore, with Diddy allegedly in the room.

Read More: Diddy Able To Cast Vote In U.S. Election From Behind Bars

Diddy Accuser Can Remain Anonymous

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Out of fear and confusion, Plaintiff remained silent and still until Combs left the room and she heard the front door to the suite close. Plaintiff eventually got up and realized she was naked and her general soreness was more aggravated in her genital area. Plaintiff was horrified to realize that she was raped by Combs," the lawsuit alleges.

Jane Doe is seeking damages for alleged battery and false imprisonment. Diddy is still behind bars in New York for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. What do you think of a judge ruling that one of Diddy's accusers can remain anonymous? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Elon Musk Accuses Jennifer Lopez Of Failing To Warn People About Diddy

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...