John Legend's Manager Recounts Disturbing Incident At Alleged Diddy Party

Ty Stiklorius credits her client with restoring her faith in value-based industry practices.

There have been so many stories about Diddy parties and whatever went on in them that it's hard for fans to know what's personal experience and what's a piece of potential evidence amid his whole legal scandal. Fortunately, many of these recollections of alleged moments come from folks framing them appropriately, such as a recent opinion piece in The New York Times from John Legend's longtime manager, Ty Stiklorius. She recalled an alleged encounter at a Sean Combs party in St. Barts almost three decades ago, and the now-49-year-old spoke on how an unidentified man allegedly took her to a bedroom in a way she found quite disturbing.

"To this day, I can’t remember how I managed to talk my way out of that terrifying situation," Ty Stiklorius said of the alleged encounter at the Diddy party. She credited her quick thinking and how her brother was apparently looking for her on that boat with saving her life. However, John Legend's manager also claimed that she saw this as "just one guy behaving badly at a drunken party." When she continued to move up in the music industry, she characterized its environment as the victim of present trends that allow sexual misconduct to spread freely and without consequence.

Diddy At An Andrew Gillum Rally

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For example, Ty Stiklorius spoke on another alleged incident a couple of years later, although it seems like this situation has no connection at all to any of Diddy's allegations. Nevertheless, she alleged that a senior music executive gave her an "unsubtle invitation" to his hotel room, which reinforced her initial fears that the alleged Combs party and incident represented. Still, Stiklorius believes that there are still great people with values in the industry that can change these attitudes in a way that goes beyond any one case, alleged perpetrator, incident, or pattern of behavior.

Ty Stiklorius began to manage John Legend in 2005, an experience that she says assured her optimism about the entertainment industry changing its ways and giving more proud and righteous examples of these professions. "It turns out that many artists, including John, want to be a part of a different model of business and culture," she wrote in her piece for The New York Times. As for the Diddy situation, prosecutors and the defense continue to call each other out for alleged spins, leaks, interferences, and more.