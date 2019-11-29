op-ed
- RelationshipsElon Musk & Nick Cannon Slammed By Meghan McCain For Their "Impregnate The Planet" MentalityBoth the Tesla CEO and the recording artist have brought a large number of children into the world.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting In New Op-EdMegan Thee Stallion pens an op-ed for the New York Times about the importance behind her "Protect Black Women" message.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentOne Juneteenth To Remember: A Black Man’s View From The New York ProtestsThis Juneteenth, take a first-hand look at one of the ongoing protests against systemic racism and police brutality taking place in New York City.By Keenan Higgins
- Original ContentSay Her Name: Remembering Black Women Who Died At The Hands Of PoliceCelebrities have been stepping forward, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. Here is a list of a few other women who lost their lives at the hands of those who claimed their job was to protect and serve.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKeke Palmer Points Out Hypocrisy In Police Kneeling With ProtestersKeke Palmer speaks on her experience at the Los Angeles' protests and the revolution that's underway.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWe Need To Let Go Of Respectability Politics In The Fight For Black LiberationTo the Black community.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsWhy We Protest & Riot: Perspective From The Front LinesA report from the front lines of the Los Angeles protests, where thousands rallied in the streets seeking justice for George Floyd. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsKareem Abdul-Jabbar Pens Powerful Op-Ed Regarding George FloydThe Los Angeles Times published a power op-ed written by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar regarding the death of George Floyd, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentTory Lanez "The New Toronto 3": What To ExpectWith Tory Lanez's "The New Toronto 3" on the horizon, we speculate what you'll be able to expect from the album.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentWhy Slug Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeAn ode to Slug.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Crying Out For Me" Verse Quietly Influenced The GameLil Wayne's verse on Mario's "Crying Out For Me" remix arrived during his acclaimed 2007 run.By Rose Lilah
- SportsKobe Bryant Transcended BasketballRest in peace to one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball.By Cole Blake
- Original Content21 Savage's R&B Love Affair Is A Reflection Of The Evolved "Gangster Rapper"21 Savage's self-expression through singing denotes the duplicity of hip-hop and the evolution of the "gangster" rapper.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentFuture Is King Of Hit-Making For A Generation Transcending Genres And LabelsIs Future an R&B artist? By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentFamily Friendly Rap: Why The Sanitization Of Rap Is A ProblemAgainst the sanitization of rap music. By Sanibel Chai