Flavor Flav Calls For The United States To Ban Guns In Heart-Wrenching Op-Ed Piece

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Flavor Flav introduces Green Day on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Saturday, April 19, 2025. © Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Flavor Flav's op-ed comes shortly after he and Chuck D brought Public Enemy back for the new single "March Madness."

Public Enemy's Chuck D and Flavor Flav have long been some of the most outspoken and active rappers in the game when it comes to sociopolitical issues. While many might have expected the legends to slow down, their new single "March Madness" and Flav's recent op-ed for Newsweek proves otherwise.

The new P.E. track addresses the issues of gun violence in the United States, whether relating to mass shootings or the government's inaction to provide more safe firearm reform. The Wednesday (July 2) essay from the Roosevelt native is an emotional and devastating read. It follows Billboard and CNN reports about the rise of mass shootings in the U.S., with 23 reportedly taking place in 2025 alone as of May 13.

"I fear for my kids when I drop them off at school," Flavor Flav expressed in part. "Our schools aren’t safe and our kids aren’t safe. This is because gun protection laws are weak. Guns are falling into the hands of the wrong people. I would know. I went to jail because of guns… So I am speaking from firsthand experience."

Public Enemy New Album

"Fear and power are two of the biggest emotions that drive us," he added. "America is being built on fear. You have people who are scared. And these people are fighting for gun rights to protect themselves. They wouldn’t have to protect themselves if all guns were banned. I hope this song, ‘March Madness,’ reignites the conversation, I hope this song sparks change. I hope this anthem gives a voice to those who feel powerless against a system of power and greed, I hope we can come together to create a wall of unity with peace and togetherness that is so strong, no one can divide and tear us down."

Amid Flavor Flav's own personal struggles and a new Chuck D album titled Radio Armageddon, Public Enemy is making waves and still fighting the power in the process. They also dropped a Bandcamp-exclusive album titled Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025 last month, and they are also currently enjoying an expansive world tour that's over in Europe right now.

