Public Enemy's Chuck D and Flavor Flav have long been some of the most outspoken and active rappers in the game when it comes to sociopolitical issues. While many might have expected the legends to slow down, their new single "March Madness" and Flav's recent op-ed for Newsweek proves otherwise.

The new P.E. track addresses the issues of gun violence in the United States, whether relating to mass shootings or the government's inaction to provide more safe firearm reform. The Wednesday (July 2) essay from the Roosevelt native is an emotional and devastating read. It follows Billboard and CNN reports about the rise of mass shootings in the U.S., with 23 reportedly taking place in 2025 alone as of May 13.

"I fear for my kids when I drop them off at school," Flavor Flav expressed in part. "Our schools aren’t safe and our kids aren’t safe. This is because gun protection laws are weak. Guns are falling into the hands of the wrong people. I would know. I went to jail because of guns… So I am speaking from firsthand experience."

Public Enemy New Album

"Fear and power are two of the biggest emotions that drive us," he added. "America is being built on fear. You have people who are scared. And these people are fighting for gun rights to protect themselves. They wouldn’t have to protect themselves if all guns were banned. I hope this song, ‘March Madness,’ reignites the conversation, I hope this song sparks change. I hope this anthem gives a voice to those who feel powerless against a system of power and greed, I hope we can come together to create a wall of unity with peace and togetherness that is so strong, no one can divide and tear us down."