Chuck D Changes The Frequency To The Revolution In New Album "Radio Armageddon"

As Public Enemy, Chuck D has often relied on radio to fight the power.

In his latest album, he creates his radio station filled with empowering lyrics to encourage others to join the resistance and fight for change. Charged with urgency and defiance, Radio Armageddon delivers raw commentary in rhythm, refusing silence in the face of chaos.

The 14-track album blends old-school grit with present-day resistance, bridging hip-hop generations into a militant musical dispatch. A radio format concept, Chuck D seeks to change the frequency with his well-known revolutionary speech over attention-grabbing bass productions. The voice of a generation, Chuck sticks to his signature truth-telling lyricism in a time when we need it the most.

"Radio Armageddon is not just an album, it’s a frequency,” says Chuck D. “This project is a broadcast of resistance, revolution and rhythm. I’m proud to have these warriors alongside me on the dial."

The album features Phill Most Chill, Donald D, and Jazzy Jay of the Universal Zulu Nation. Hip-hop’s original hype woman 1/2 Pint makes a rare appearance, along with NYC's Miranda Writes and underground collective ULTRAMAG7. From Chuck’s own SpitSLAM Record Label Group come contributions by The Impossebulls and Blak Madeen, adding more fire to a project that refuses to compromise.

It wouldn’t be a Chuck D album without controversy. Rolling Stone described it as “a wild, febrile tapestry of soulful horns, dubby echoes, and old-school beats” echoing the raw spirit of the Bomb Squad.

Chuck D is one of the most influential rappers of all time. Radio Armageddon takes us back to hip-hop’s rebellious beginning and educates the new generation of the genre’s roots. Chuck's voice remains as powerful as it was in the 90s.

Radio Armageddon - Chuck D Presents Enemy Radio

Official Tracklist