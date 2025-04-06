Public Enemy's Flavor Flav Admits Sobriety Journey Setbacks In New Vow To Fans

Flavor Flav, the legendary hype man of Public Enemy, has publicly acknowledged a brief relapse after maintaining over four years of sobriety. In a candid message posted to his Instagram Stories on April 3, the 64-year-old artist addressed his followers with honesty and clarity, admitting the misstep while reaffirming his commitment to recovery.

Flav has been transparent about his struggles with addiction. Often using his story as a cautionary tale and a message of resilience. His sobriety had become an inspiration to many who looked to him as proof that change was possible, no matter how long the road. In his statement, he wrote, “I remain authentic to who I am, and a large part of the past four and a half years has been my sobriety journey. I think I’ve inspired many by showing that if I could get sober, anyone can do it.”

Flavor Flav Relapse

Yet the journey, as he noted, is far from easy. “Just when you think it’s easy, it ain’t,” he continued. “I briefly relapsed. I say this to admit my mistake and publicly hold myself accountable.” He added that he’s returned to “Day 1” and is continuing forward, emphasizing, “Time didn’t stop, my journey continues.” Flav has never shied away from revealing the depth of his addiction. In 2023, he disclosed that he once spent nearly $1 million a year on drugs. At his lowest, he admitted to spending up to $2,600 a day for six consecutive years. That staggering figure painted a grim portrait of dependency, one he managed to survive against the odds.