relapse
- TVWendy Williams Allegedly Tried To Bury Relapse ReportsThe troubled former television and radio host has some things she's trying to hide.By Noah Grant
- MusicEminem Speaks On Overusing Accents On "Relapse," Confirms No Chance Of "Relapse 2"Eminem sat down with his manager Paul Rosenberg for a podcast conversation centered around "Relapse," "MMLP 2" and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsEminem's Cult Horror Classic "Relapse" Kicked Off With "3 A.M"Twelve years ago, Eminem delivered his horror homage "Relapse," kicking things off with the sinister Dr. Dre-produced "3 A.M." By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureMacklemore Reveals That He Relapsed On Drugs During COVID-19 PandemicMacklemore recently spoke about relapsing on drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Cole Blake
- NewsGallant Releases Emotional New Single "Relapse"Gallant delivers the ultimate slow jam with his new song "Relapse."By Alexander Cole
- MusicEminem Says He Had To Relearn How To Rap Following Drug AddictionEminem is getting more candid about an era he refers to as a rough "phase" in his life. By Madusa S.
- NewsEminem & Dr. Dre Take It Back To "Relapse" Days With "Discombobulated"Eminem and Dr. Dre deliver the closest thing we have to a "Relapse 2" with "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" closer "Discombobulated."By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryEminem Celebrates "Relapse" 11-Year AnniversaryEminem looks back on the success of "Relapse" on its release date eleven years later.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentEminem's "Relapse 2": A Complete HistoryWith Eminem's "Relapse" earning retrospective acclaim like never before, the anticipation for its lost sequel has never been higher. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem's "Deja Vu" Is The Realest Song He Ever WroteWidely regarded as one of hip-hop's best writers of all time, "Deja Vu" stands out as the most devastating song of Eminem's career. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato's Eating Disorder Relapse Led To OverdoseDemi Lovato revealed on Ashley Graham's "Pretty Big Deal" podcast that her over-exercising and extreme dieting was actually a relapse from her eating disorder, and ultimately led to her near-fatal overdose in 2018.By Lynn S.
- MusicLloyd Banks Says He Thinks He's Going To "Relapse" & Fans Hope He's Talking MusicLloyd Banks fans are seriously hoping this tweet is about new music.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe Unexpected Lasting Fallout Of Eminem's "Bagpipes From Bagdhad"Red wine and Captain Crunch. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem Vs. Nick Cannon: A Brief HistoryAs the latest flurry of shots ring out, we take a look at the decades long feud between Shady and Nick Cannon.By Robert Blair
- MusicEminem Leaked Lyric Says He "Sides" With Chris Brown Over Rihanna Assault: ReportThe seven-second snippet is causing a stir.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDMX Checked Himself Into Rehab To Avoid Relapsing: ReportHe wanted to face the issues.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentWhat Would A Dr. Dre & Eminem Collaboration Sound Like In 2020?One more time for old time's sake. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDr. Dre’s Top 10 Most Haunting BeatsFew have mastered the art of the "Dark Banger" like Dr. Dre.By Mitch Findlay