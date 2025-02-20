Kanye West Allegedly Relapses On Nitrous Gas Amid Twitter Controversy & "Bully" Hype

Kanye West has been pretty secretive about his moves over the past few years, which makes his alleged nitrous gas addiction hard to scrutinize. Readers may remember that his employee Milo Yiannopoulos alleged that he was addicted to the substance back in August of last year. A few months later, Adam22 claimed that Ye quit nitrous in order to focus on his new album Bully. But according to a New York Post report, this might not be the case anymore. The publication cited "multiple concerned sources" in their allegations that the Chicago artist reverted back to his usage, causing more fan concern.

"When he comes off the nitrous he’s crazy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants..." the alleged sources remarked concerning Kanye West. "It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourettes experience, his entire life is a video game. His memory is so messed up this point... You can kind of just convince [Ye] of things and he doesn’t really fact check them. You can just say something that is not true, but if you say it with enough conviction at the right time he’ll believe it... No one forced him to tweet," they added about his Twitter controversy.

What Is Nitrous Gas?

For those unaware, "nitrous gas" refers to nitrous oxide, a colorless gas whose recreational use surged in popularity this decade. Fans alleged that Kanye West developed an addiction to the substance based on allegedly leaked message exchanges with his dentist. Given that the New York Post referenced his controversy-ridden rants online, it's unclear whether or not they claim the nitrous is what caused that behavior.