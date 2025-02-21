Kanye West Addresses Nitrous Relapse Allegations Amid Latest Twitter Rant

This week, the New York Post reported that Kanye West was allegedly abusing nitrous oxide again. The outlet cited "multiple concerned sources," who described West's behavior as concerning. They even referenced the wildly offensive Tweet spree he went on earlier this month.

"When he comes off the nitrous he’s cr*zy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants... It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourettes experience, his entire life is a video game," the sources alleged. "His memory is so messed up this point... You can kind of just convince [West] of things and he doesn’t really fact check them. You can just say something that is not true, but if you say it with enough conviction at the right time he’ll believe it... no one forced him to tweet."

Kanye West Returns To Twitter

The report sparked a response from Ye, who hopped back on Twitter to laugh it off. He reposted a photo Mike Dean shared before a medical procedure back in November, jokingly suggesting that he's allegedly abusing nitrous. He also replied to a fan joking about his alleged nitrous use with a series of laughing emojis. Clearly, Ye isn't taking any of this too seriously, which hopefully indicates that there's no truth to the rumors.