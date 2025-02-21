Kanye West Addresses Nitrous Relapse Allegations Amid Latest Twitter Rant

BY Caroline Fisher 797 Views
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeffrey Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West recently took to Twitter to comment on the new allegations that he's abusing nitrous gas again.

This week, the New York Post reported that Kanye West was allegedly abusing nitrous oxide again. The outlet cited "multiple concerned sources," who described West's behavior as concerning. They even referenced the wildly offensive Tweet spree he went on earlier this month.

"When he comes off the nitrous he’s cr*zy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants... It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourettes experience, his entire life is a video game," the sources alleged. "His memory is so messed up this point... You can kind of just convince [West] of things and he doesn’t really fact check them. You can just say something that is not true, but if you say it with enough conviction at the right time he’ll believe it... no one forced him to tweet."

Read More: Kanye West Defends New Twitter Outburst By Noting He "Made Graduation"

February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The report sparked a response from Ye, who hopped back on Twitter to laugh it off. He reposted a photo Mike Dean shared before a medical procedure back in November, jokingly suggesting that he's allegedly abusing nitrous. He also replied to a fan joking about his alleged nitrous use with a series of laughing emojis. Clearly, Ye isn't taking any of this too seriously, which hopefully indicates that there's no truth to the rumors.

This was far from all Ye had to say on Twitter last night, however. He also took to opportunity to remind the public that he's behind the 2007 album Graduation, using that as an excuse for his erratic social media activity. He even insinuated that Cassie allegedly extorted Diddy when she accused him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse in a lawsuit last year.

Read More: Kanye West Allegedly Relapses On Nitrous Gas Amid Twitter Controversy & "Bully" Hype

[Via]

