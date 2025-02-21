Kanye West Defends New Twitter Outburst By Noting He "Made Graduation"

Kanye West rants used to be events. The rapper used to delight fans by making bold statements during interviews or concerts or Hurricane Katrina fundraisers. Now, they happen every other day. And they are a lot less fun. Kanye West will seemingly say anything to elicit a reaction from the public, and given his long list of accomplishments, it's hard to ignore. He knows it, and assured fans that he knows it amidst his latest Twitter outburst. The rapper went on a lengthy tirade about power in America, while reminding everyone that he made a beloved album in 2007.

An Instagram account posted a photo of Van Lathan during Kanye West's 2018 TMZ outburst. The same outburst where he claimed slavery was a "choice." The account posited that West would be better off if people were willing to challenge him more, like Lathan. West didn't like that. "I see past all of this," West proclaimed. "Always remember these n**gas have jobs. Go find a boss not an employee to speak up and even with them." The tweet got more impassioned as it went on, and West seemingly tried to get out in front of criticisms by asserting fans of his music. "Just made 17 million dollars 17 minutes ago," he wrote. "And I made Graduation."

Are Kanye West And Van Lathan Friends?

"He made Graduation" is a meme template that has circulated social media since Kanye West started to become more known for controversy. Fans who were horrified by what the rapper has said about Jewish people and slavery cling to the notion that he created one of the most adored pop/rap albums of all time. West must've come across this meme, because now he's using it himself. He even included a laughing emoji at the end of his tweet. The rapper's comments were picked apart by Twitter users, and even Van Lathan weighed in with a critical response.