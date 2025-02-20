Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance On "The Kardashians" To Support North West

Kanye West may be in a firestorm of controversy these days, but he never lets anything get in the way of his support and love for his children. He recently made a rare appearance on the reality television show The Kardashians, which depicted him supporting his daughter with Kim Kardashian North West's performance for The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event in May of 2024. Kim spoke of her coparenting bond with Ye, his unsurprising last-minute suggestions for the show, and how proud they are of their child.

"Her dad has been involved," Kim Kardashian remarked concerning Kanye West. "And he came to rehearsal, and he's like, 'Can we change the graphics, like, to The Lion King?' You know, and I'm like, 'Of course, of course.' And I just look at them and I'm like, 'It will be a better production,' you know? Kanye and I want the best for the kids. And so, anytime we're here supporting our child, it's always good vibes." Then, a speaker gave a prayer to bless North West ahead of her performance before it cut to footage of North's performance.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

"It's such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun," Kim Kardashian expressed. "She's so proud of herself. She did such a great job. And anyone that is hating on a kid is just, like, a hater. And she's not there to be, you know, Mariah Carey." Afterwards, the show cuts to a clip of Kim and Kanye West accompanying their other children through the backstage area as they speak on how much they enjoyed North West's performance. "I was just crying from the side," Kim quipped.