Kanye West’s Former Employee Details Alleged “Antisemitic Tirades” Involving Kim Kardashian

Ye is facing another lawsuit.

Recently, Kanye West was hit with yet another lawsuit from a former Yeezy employee, Murphy Aficionado. He accuses the Chicago artist of discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, wrongful termination, failure to pay wages, and labor code violations. Aficionado also claimed that Ye's alleged “antisemitic tirades” were a “daily occurrence,” according to Rolling Stone. Moreover, he said that these alleged tirades often involved the Kardashians.

"The Jews are out to get me. They froze my bank account. The Jews got Kim [Kardashian] and my kids. The Jews convinced Kim [Kardashian]. She has Jewish masters," he recalled Ye allegedly saying at one point in the suit. “Ye’s antisemitic tirades and conspiracies were a daily occurrence. Often, these outbursts involved how Jews controlled the Kardashians. Other times, Ye recounted how Jews were going after him and his money.”

February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These are far from the only allegations in Aficionado's lawsuit, however. He also accuses Ye of inappropriate conduct with his wife Bianca Censori in the workplace, according to TMZ. Allegedly, the performer told him to meet him at a Beverly Hills hotel room back in 2022. When he arrived, Aficionado claimed that it was apparent Ye and Censori had been having sex, as she was allegedly topless and his pants were unbuttoned.

He says he was instructed to stay put while Ye went to the room Censori was in, and proceeded to hear "loud moaning and clapping." Allegedly, he came out a few minutes later wearing a t-shirt with a swastika on it and showed him nude photos of Kim Kardashian. At the time of writing, Ye has yet to publicly address the lawsuit.