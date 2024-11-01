Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Figure In Skin-Tight Outfit In Japan With Kanye West

Bianca Censori frequently makes headlines for her head-turning fashion statements, and her latest Halloween look was no exception. Yesterday (October 31), the Australian architect and model popped out to a club in Harajuku, Japan. She was accompanied by her husband, Kanye West, and appeared to be in good spirits.
Censori stunned in a baby blue turtleneck, nude shorts, and a simple pair of heels. For those wondering why she wasn't in costume, it appears as though she and Ye celebrated Halloween earlier this week. She channeled Marilyn Monroe for an outing in Tokyo, rocking short blonde hair and an unforgettable white fur jacket.
Bianca Censori Stuns In Baby Blue Turtleneck
As for Censori's other recent looks, she was also spotted yesterday in a far skimpier fit at a Maison Margiela party. She left little to the imagination with a pair of lace pasties. It remains unclear whether this was supposed to be a costume or simply another one of her daring looks. Coincidentally enough, those photos surfaced just shortly after reports that she and Ye had allegedly been doing therapy sessions together in the nude.
“People assume that it’s just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on, but behind closed doors, Ye is really embracing his own fetish for being in the buff," a source alleged during a chat with In Touch. "Kanye loves being naked, he has this huge exhibitionist side — it’s actually a shock to a lot of people in his world that he covers up so much when he’s out in public because the rest of the time he hardly wears clothes." What do you think of Bianca Censori's latest Halloween look? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.