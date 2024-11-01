Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Figure In Skin-Tight Outfit In Japan With Kanye West

Bianca Censori continues to turn heads.

Bianca Censori frequently makes headlines for her head-turning fashion statements, and her latest Halloween look was no exception. Yesterday (October 31), the Australian architect and model popped out to a club in Harajuku, Japan. She was accompanied by her husband, Kanye West, and appeared to be in good spirits.

Censori stunned in a baby blue turtleneck, nude shorts, and a simple pair of heels. For those wondering why she wasn't in costume, it appears as though she and Ye celebrated Halloween earlier this week. She channeled Marilyn Monroe for an outing in Tokyo, rocking short blonde hair and an unforgettable white fur jacket.

Read More: Bianca Censori Bares It All In Skimpy Halloween Outfit In Tokyo With Kanye West

Bianca Censori Stuns In Baby Blue Turtleneck

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

As for Censori's other recent looks, she was also spotted yesterday in a far skimpier fit at a Maison Margiela party. She left little to the imagination with a pair of lace pasties. It remains unclear whether this was supposed to be a costume or simply another one of her daring looks. Coincidentally enough, those photos surfaced just shortly after reports that she and Ye had allegedly been doing therapy sessions together in the nude.