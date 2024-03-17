Bianca Censori Goes Braless For Shopping Trip Without Kanye West

Instead of going to a cosmetics store with her Yeezy husband, the former architect went with her mother. But without Ye, she's still staying sultry.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - February 28, 2024

A lot of people think that Bianca Censori's provocative fashion choices are a result of her husband Ye, but it's clear that she doesn't need him to turn heads. Moreover, she recently went for some cosmetics shopping with her mother Alexandra in the San Fernando Valley. The former Yeezy architect donned a small pink minidress with no bra, paired with simple heels and slicked-back, tied-up hair. It's definitely a pretty small and innocuous fit choice compared to her usually revealing, scantily-clad, and more experimental style. But we can't say we're surprised at this being a pretty diverse spectrum of Bianca's own volition rather than the close-minded interpretation you'll often see in the media.

Furthermore, she's actually been spending a lot of time with her mother recently, such as hitting up Los Angeles to see Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES "performance." In fact, Bianca Censori even ran into the Chicago artist's ex-wife Kim Kardashian at this event. They've been seeing a lot more of each other as of late, and it's great to see that they can keep up an amicable relationship. We don't know the details of their bond beyond what the cameras show, but considering that Censori's also spent time with their children, we can hope that things are pretty stable.

Read More: Do Kanye West & Bianca Censori Want Kids? Rapper’s Inner Circle Gives Insight

Bianca Censori & Ye At Milan Fashion Week

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, she and Ye have never been shy about displaying some public affection at these events, such as dancing closely at a private L.A. listening party. Every step of the Yeezy mogul's way for over a year, Bianca Censori's been right there by his side through thick and... mostly thick these days. He's in a lot of public hot water, but it seems like this is one of the few bonds that he always champions and defends lovingly. Sometimes, the rapper's lyrical references to her don't match that energy, though, so we'll see if that changes in the near future.

With all that in mind, what do you think is the next step in this couple's journey? Will their relationship with paparazzi improve down the line? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, check out these new pics of Bianca Censori in the "Via" link below. As always, for more news and the latest updates on her and Ye, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Bianca Censori Goes Back To Baring Her Behind At “Vultures” Listening Party

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023StreetwearBianca Censori's Friends Are "Jealous Of Her Fame," She Reportedly Thinks Amid Kanye West Concern
Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami HeatStreetwearChaney Jones Likes Photo Of Ex Kanye West & Bianca Censori As Couple Dons Outlandish Fashion Week Fits
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023StreetwearKanye West And Bianca Censori's Relationship "Is So Scary," Source Claims
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023StreetwearKanye West Tries To Go Incognito Without Bianca Censori In Florence