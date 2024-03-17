Bianca Censori Goes Braless For Shopping Trip Without Kanye West

A lot of people think that Bianca Censori's provocative fashion choices are a result of her husband Ye, but it's clear that she doesn't need him to turn heads. Moreover, she recently went for some cosmetics shopping with her mother Alexandra in the San Fernando Valley. The former Yeezy architect donned a small pink minidress with no bra, paired with simple heels and slicked-back, tied-up hair. It's definitely a pretty small and innocuous fit choice compared to her usually revealing, scantily-clad, and more experimental style. But we can't say we're surprised at this being a pretty diverse spectrum of Bianca's own volition rather than the close-minded interpretation you'll often see in the media.

Furthermore, she's actually been spending a lot of time with her mother recently, such as hitting up Los Angeles to see Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES "performance." In fact, Bianca Censori even ran into the Chicago artist's ex-wife Kim Kardashian at this event. They've been seeing a lot more of each other as of late, and it's great to see that they can keep up an amicable relationship. We don't know the details of their bond beyond what the cameras show, but considering that Censori's also spent time with their children, we can hope that things are pretty stable.

Bianca Censori & Ye At Milan Fashion Week

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, she and Ye have never been shy about displaying some public affection at these events, such as dancing closely at a private L.A. listening party. Every step of the Yeezy mogul's way for over a year, Bianca Censori's been right there by his side through thick and... mostly thick these days. He's in a lot of public hot water, but it seems like this is one of the few bonds that he always champions and defends lovingly. Sometimes, the rapper's lyrical references to her don't match that energy, though, so we'll see if that changes in the near future.

With all that in mind, what do you think is the next step in this couple's journey? Will their relationship with paparazzi improve down the line? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, check out these new pics of Bianca Censori in the "Via" link below. As always, for more news and the latest updates on her and Ye, stick around on HNHH.

