TMZ Reporter Who Interrogated Kanye West About Bianca Censori, Arrested For Public Intoxication: Report

Kanye West is one of the most unpredictable celebrities for a bevy of reasons. However, a TMZ reporter ignored that warning to ask a very personal and critical question that really set the rapper off. The in-public interview went viral due to the inquiry, but also because of the unhinged reaction he gave when he snatched her phone and scolded her maliciously. She asked the masked figure if his wife, Bianca Censori, had "free will." That is when Ye snapped, "Don’t come asking me that dumb a** s***, I’m a person." That tense confrontation did not lead to anything more. However, the TMZ reporter may not be an employee anymore, after her arrest for a different reason outside of the Kanye West fiasco.

According to Complex, she has been arrested in Tennessee for public intoxication. That woman's name is Melanie Leanne Miller. She was at one of Jason Aldean's bars and was told to leave after being too inebriated. Police officers arrived on the scene and Miller was trying to make a case that there were a group of people being homophobic. Things escalated further after she refused to get into a taxi to presumably take her home.

The Reporter Was Finally Arrested After Numerous Altercations

After that, Melanie continued to hang around the establishment saying that friends were going to pick her up. Even worse, she was getting frustrated with the cops, asking for their badges and names. That is when the authorities decided to end it and book a citation for her. Her Instagram account has since been deleted and it will be interesting to see if she holds her position with the longtime media company.

